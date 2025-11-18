Vietnam, Slovakia step up defense cooperation

The two sides will seek cooperation opportunities in cybersecurity, bomb and mine clearance,war-consequence remediation, and responses to non-traditional security challenges, while supporting each other within the framework of Vietnam–EU cooperation.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (L) and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Slovakia Robert Kaliňák review the Guard of Honour of the Vietnam People's Army on November 18. (Photo: SGGP)

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang held talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Slovakia Robert Kaliňák in Hanoi on November 18, during which the host suggested the two sides strengthen exchanges and establish cooperation mechanisms to enhance mutual understanding and explore measures to step up their collaboration.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang also expressed his hope that Slovakia will soon appoint a Defense Attaché to Vietnam to help facilitate the implementation of agreed cooperation activities.

For cooperation in training, he suggested Slovakia host Vietnamese personnel for Slovak-language and specialized courses. The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence is ready to receive Slovak personnel for Vietnamese-language and international defense officers courses, he continued.

Cooperation will also be expanded into other areas such as UN peacekeeping and the defense industry. The two sides will seek cooperation opportunities in cybersecurity, bomb and mine clearance, war-consequence remediation, and responses to non-traditional security challenges, while supporting each other within the framework of Vietnam–EU cooperation, he stated.

The minister stressed that the Vietnamese people remain grateful for Slovakia’s support during the past struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as its current national development and international integration. Despite the geographical distance, the two countries still have ample room and potential to expand cooperation across all fields, including defense, he noted.

An overview of the talks (Photo: SGGP)

He said Kaliňák’s visit coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Slovakia (1950–2025), providing new momentum to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation and effectively implement the 2015 Memorandum of Understanding on Defense Cooperation.

Mr. Phan Van Giang noted confidence that the visit will help deepen bilateral defense cooperation substantively and effectively, commensurate with the potential of both countries and for the benefit of the two nations, as well as for peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.

The minister affirmed that the Party, State, and Government of Vietnam always attach importance to strengthening the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Slovakia. He thanked Slovakia for its valuable support during the struggle for national independence and reunification, as well as in the ongoing efforts towards national development and international integration.

Both sides exchanged views on regional and global developments, as well as other issues of mutual concern.

They said in recent years, defense cooperation has been implemented in accordance with the 2015 MoU, achieving positive results.

Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent “four-nos” defense policy and expressed a desire to expand both bilateral and multilateral defense cooperation based on equality and mutual respect.

He took the occasion to invite Kaliňák and leading Slovak defense industry enterprises to attend the 3rd Vietnam International Defence Expo, scheduled for late 2026.

Kaliňák, for his part, highlighted the progress of defense cooperation as well as the significance of the long-standing traditional relationship and agreed to appoint a Slovak Defense Attaché in Vietnam.

He suggested enhancing cooperation in strategic areas such as the defense industry, high-ranking delegation exchanges, and cybersecurity.

Vietnamplus