Vietnam, Cambodia vow to strengthen defence cooperation

The Ministries of National Defence of Vietnam and Cambodia have agreed to consolidate, deepen their traditional solidarity, close-knit relations, while enhancing information exchange, effectively advising senior leaders on military, defence affairs.

At the talks between Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang (R) and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Tea Seiha on November 13. (Photo: VNA)

The consensus was reached during talks between Vietnamese Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang and Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence General Tea Seiha on November 13. The meeting took place within the framework of the second Vietnam–Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange.

Both sides concurred to step up high-level meetings and exchanges at all levels and make full use of existing cooperation mechanisms, such as the deputy ministerial-level defense policy dialogue. They also committed to promoting exchanges among young leaders and officers of the two countries’ armies, making breakthroughs in human resource training, and maintaining close consultation and mutual support at regional and international multilateral forums.

The two ministers also underlined the importance of enhancing trilateral cooperation among Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, including regular meetings among the three defense ministers and joint exercises to address non-traditional security challenges.

Vietnam and Cambodia vowed to continue their close coordination in border management and protection on land and at sea, intensifying information exchange, conducting joint patrols, safeguarding border markers, and combating transnational crimes. They agreed to contribute to land demarcation and marker planting work. Both sides also pledged to coordinate in preventing and handling emerging issues at sea in a timely and humane manner, especially matters related to fishermen.

The two sides called on relevant ministries, sectors, and localities to strengthen collaboration with the armed forces in border management, enhance cross-border trade and infrastructure connectivity, and facilitate economic activity for border residents in line with each country’s laws and bilateral agreements.

General Phan Van Giang stressed that following the success of the first Vietnam–Cambodia Border Defence Friendship Exchange held in Binh Phuoc (now part of Dong Nai province) and Kratie in May 2022, this year’s edition has continued to prove an effective and distinctive cooperation model between the two nations.

He highlighted that the event carried profound political significance, demonstrating a strong commitment to fostering solidarity and practical cooperation and jointly building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.

The Vietnamese minister noted that in recent years, the defense ministries of both countries had effectively implemented the orientations set by their senior leaders, with defense cooperation becoming increasingly substantive and efficient, contributing to peace, stability, and development in each nation.

For his part, Tea Seiha congratulated Vietnam on the successful organization of major national events in recent times, which, he said, had created favorable conditions for the sustainable development of the bilateral relations.

He expressed sincere thanks to the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence for its long-standing support and assistance and stated his belief that the friendship exchange will serve as a solid foundation for even stronger and more comprehensive defense ties in the years ahead.

The two ministers signed a cooperation plan for 2026, a Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening cooperation in the field of human resource training, and an agreement on border defense cooperation. They also witnessed the exchange of a twinning agreement between the Border Guard Station at Moc Bai International Border Gate and the Bavet City Gendarmerie Command of Cambodia.

At the inauguration of a semi-boarding school facility at Ben Cau Primary School in Tay Ninh province on November 13 (Photo: VNA)

The same day, the two ministers and delegates took part in several activities as part of the friendship exchange, including a tree-planting ceremony, a joint military medical exercise, the inauguration of a semi-boarding school facility at Ben Cau Primary School in Tay Ninh province, and the twinning ceremony between border residential clusters in Tay Ninh’s Long Thuan commune and Cambodia’s Svay Rieng province.

