Vietnam, Laos hold 9th ministerial conference on labor in Ninh Binh

The signing ceremony of the MoU on cooperation in the areas of labour and revolution contributors between the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and Lao Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare. (Photo: VNA)

The 9th Vietnam–Laos ministerial conference on labor, co-chaired by Vietnamese Minister of Home Affairs Do Thanh Binh and Lao Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Phosay Sayasone, took place in the northern province of Ninh Binh on November 12.

In his remarks, Mr. Do Thanh Binh stressed that over the past six decades, the cooperative relationship between Vietnam’s former Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, now the Ministry of Home Affairs, and Laos’ Ministry of Labour and Social Welfare has continuously deepened and expanded. The two sides have maintained biennial ministerial meetings and strengthened cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally, contributing actively to ASEAN and Mekong sub-regional frameworks.

Through close collaboration, the two sides have achieved important results. Vietnam has hosted hundreds of Lao officials coming for study and research and supported the construction and operation of a rehabilitation center for wounded soldiers and persons with disabilities in Vientiane in 2015. In return, Laos has assisted Vietnam in searching for and repatriating the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who died in Laos.

The Vietnamese official noted that the conference provided an opportunity for both sides to review the outcomes of their 2024–2025 cooperation and share insights on new development issues, particularly digital transformation. The two sides would identify priority areas for collaboration during 2026–2027, including public administration management and technology application to governance, in line with their shared potential and strong relations.

For his part, Lao Minister of Labour and Social Welfare Phosay Sayasone affirmed that the two ministries will continue to coordinate closely, exchange information on labor and social welfare, and support each other at both regional and international levels, further contributing to the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, and peoples of Vietnam and Laos.

The conference highly valued the progress made in implementing the minutes of the 8th edition in 2023 and the 2023 cooperation plan signed between the two governments in January 2023. Participants also discussed practical measures to enhance cooperation in labor, employment, social welfare, and people with meritorious service, as well as the two ministries’ 2026–2030 cooperation plan.

At the event, the two ministries signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the areas of labor and revolution contributors, along with the minutes of the conference.

Accordingly, the two sides will step up exchanging information related to the deployment, reception, and management of Vietnamese and Lao workers under labor supply contracts, investment projects, and aid programs in the two countries. They will also share legal frameworks and experiences in labor management, skills development in line with labor market demand, digital transformation, and the protection of the rights and interests of workers.

Additionally, they agreed to continue working with the countries' ministries of national defense and other relevant agencies and localities to search for, collect, and repatriate the remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who fell in Laos, as well as Lao soldiers who died in Vietnam.

