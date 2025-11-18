Vietnamese Ministry of Defense attends Dubai Airshow 2025

Vietnam’s participation in the airshow demonstrates its commitment to international cooperation in the defence industry.

A delegation of the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence, led by Deputy Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien, has attended the Dubai Airshow 2025 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and visited the UAE Ministry of Defence to boost bilateral cooperation.

The Dubai Airshow is one of the leading international airshows in the world. This year’s event brings together nearly 1,500 exhibitors from 98 countries, with nearly 200 aircraft and the latest advancements in aviation and defence technology on display.

Vietnam’s participation in the airshow demonstrates its commitment to international cooperation in the defence industry. It affirms that the Vietnamese Government and Ministry of Defence always create favourable conditions to strengthen international exchanges and collaboration in defence industry under the principles of equality, mutual benefit, and respect for Vietnamese laws as well as other international commitments.

At the event, Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien visited the booths and met with defence industry enterprises from the UAE and other countries. He suggested that countries promote exchanges with Vietnam and explore cooperation opportunities, in conformity with the capabilities of each party, and agree on directions to enhance defence industry cooperation in the future.

On November 17, the Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Viettel Group and Edge Group from the UAE.

Deputy Defence Minister Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien (R) and other officers attend the Dubai Airshow 2025. (Photo: VNA)

The MoU lays a solid foundation for potential cooperation in the high-tech defence industry, while outlining a roadmap for joint initiatives of mutual interest, including the possibility to develop a model for producing core equipment in Vietnam for components and modules connected to Edge products, targeting the UAE and other export markets. The agreement also aims to expand opportunities for research, exchange, technology transfer, and cooperation in technology training.

Senior Lieutenant General Hoang Xuan Chien congratulated Viettel and Edge on the signing of the MoU and suggested both sides continue to maintain communication and closely coordinate to implement the agreed-upon content, and develop detailed plans for specific cooperation activities in key areas in the near future.

Vietnamplus