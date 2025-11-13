International

PM to pay official visits to Kuwait, Algeria, attend G20 Summit

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his spouse, and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation will pay official visits to Kuwait and Algeria, and attend the G20 Summit along with bilateral activities in South Africa from November 16 – 24.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: SGGP)

The trips will be made at the invitations of PM Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al Sabah of Kuwait, PM Sifi Ghrieb of Algeria, and President of South Africa and G20 Chair for 2025 Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, according to an announcement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vietnamplus

