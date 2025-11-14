Da Nang welcomes French navy vessel on friendly visit

At the welcoming ceremony, representatives of the municipal authorities presented flowers and extended greetings to the officers and crew of the Prairial.
The visit aims to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual trust, in line with efforts to advance the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2024.
During their stay, the ship’s officers and commanders will pay courtesy calls on leaders of the Da Nang People’s Committee, Military Region 5 and Naval Region 3. Officers and crew members will also engage in professional exchanges and sports activities with Vietnamese naval and coast guard officers, while taking part in local cultural tours.