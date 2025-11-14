Da Nang welcomes French navy vessel on friendly visit

The French Navy’s frigate Prairial, commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Wallerand Faivre D'Arcier, arrived at Tien Sa Port on November 14 to begin a six-day friendly visit to the central coastal city of Da Nang.

At the welcoming ceremony, representatives of the municipal authorities presented flowers and extended greetings to the officers and crew of the Prairial.

French Navy ship Prairial and 93 crew members at a photo session with Da Nang city officials during a welcome ceremony at Tien Sa Port. The ship is paying a six-day visit to the city. (Photo: VNA)

The visit aims to further strengthen the bonds of friendship and mutual trust, in line with efforts to advance the two countries’ Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2024.

During their stay, the ship’s officers and commanders will pay courtesy calls on leaders of the Da Nang People’s Committee, Military Region 5 and Naval Region 3. Officers and crew members will also engage in professional exchanges and sports activities with Vietnamese naval and coast guard officers, while taking part in local cultural tours.

Vietnamplus