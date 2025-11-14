Vietnam attends 8th ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions Summit in Singapore

A delegation from the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) led by its Deputy Auditor General Doan Anh Tho attended the 8th ASEAN Supreme Audit Institutions (ASEANSAI) Summit in Singapore on November 13.

The SAV reaffirmed its active role in regional cooperation, particularly as Chair of the ASEANSAI Strategic Planning Committee. At the summit, the Vietnamese delegation presented ASEANSAI Strategic Plan for 2026–2029, the 2025 annual performance report of ASEANSAI’s committees and Secretariat, and the committee’s 2026–2027 work plan, which are seen as instrumental in advancing ASEANSAI’s strategic development orientations for the new term.

Deputy Auditor General of Vietnam Doan Anh Tho (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Auditor General Doan Anh Tho, in his speech, noted that after nearly 15 years of effective cooperation and steady expansion, ASEANSAI has solidified its standing as a trusted, dynamic, and unified forum for member SAIs. Thanks to continuous efforts to build capacity, step up knowledge sharing, and contribute to public governance across the region, ASEANSAI has created lasting value and a strong foundation for its next strategic phase.

In rapidly changing global and regional landscapes, marked by technological advances, the emergence of new audit areas, and increasing demand for international cooperation, the ASEANSAI Strategic Plan for 2026–2029 is designed to help member SAIs adapt flexibly, innovate, and pursue sustainable development. The plan, he stressed, embodies a shared commitment to overcoming challenges, seizing opportunities, and comprehensively bolstering joint capabilities.

The summit discussed and approved a number of major items, including the 2025 ASEANSAI annual report, the 2026–2029 Strategic Plan, the fifth revision of the ASEANSAI rules and procedures, documents and competency frameworks developed by the ASEANSAI Training Committee; work plans of ASEANSAI committees for 2026–2027, operating budget for 2026–2027, and a report on coordination meetings with development partners.

Delegates also completed the appointment of the new ASEANSAI Chair and Vice Chair, and formalised the handover of the Chairmanship. Singapore’s SAI was elected as Chair, while Thailand’s SAI was named Vice Chair for the 2026–2027 term. They additionally approved Myanmar’s SAI as the ASEANSAI Auditor for the 2024 and 2025 financial statements.

On the sidelines, the SAV delegation held bilateral meetings with the SAIs of Singapore and Sweden. They pledged mutual support at both bilateral and multilateral forums, and the exchange of technical knowledge, practical expertise, and modern audit practices. These mark an important step toward improving public-sector audit capability, increasing transparency and efficiency in public financial management, and strengthening the SAIs’ role in effective national governance, ultimately supporting sustainable regional audit development.

ASEANSAI was founded in November 2011 in Bali, Indonesia, and its biennial summit is hosted by the incoming chair.

Vietnamplus