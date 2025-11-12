State President hosts welcome ceremony for Jordanian King

This is the first visit to Vietnam by the head of the Kingdom of Jordan to Vietnam and the first exchange of delegations at the Head of State/Government level between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

State President Luong Cuong hosted an official welcome ceremony in Hanoi on November 12 afternoon for King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, who is on a two-day official visit to Vietnam.

State President Luong Cuong (L) and King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan inspect the guard of honour. (Photo: VNA)

Following the welcome ceremony, President Luong Cuong and King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein held talks to assess the results of bilateral collaboration in recent years, and discuss orientations for future cooperation.

This is the first visit to Vietnam by the head of the Kingdom of Jordan to Vietnam and the first exchange of delegations at the Head of State/Government level between the two countries since the establishment of diplomatic relations. The trip marks a historic milestone in the relationship between the two countries, opening a new phase of cooperation, creating a premise for promoting cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

In his meeting with the Jordanian King on the sidelines of the third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC 3) in Nice, France, in June, PM Pham Minh Chinh affirmed that Vietnam attaches importance to multifaceted cooperation with Jordan.

Meanwhile, Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein expressed his admiration for Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements and strong progress. The two sides agreed to increase the exchange of delegations at all levels to further enhance political trust, and explore negotiations and cooperation agreements on trade, investment, and other areas.

In 2024, two-way trade reached approximately US$190 million with Vietnamese exports accounting for about 95 percent (nearly $181 million), mainly agro-aquatic products, electronics, and consumer goods. The two sides aim to boost trade turnover to $500 million by 2030 and $1 billion by 2035.

As of September this year, Jordan had five valid investment projects in Vietnam with a total registered capital of $1 million, ranking 108th among 153 countries and territories investing in the Southeast Asian nation.Vietnam and Jordan have worked closely and supported each other at international forums and organisations.

