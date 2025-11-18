Vietnamese government leader visits former Kuwaiti Prime Minister

PM Chinh expressed his pleasure at meeting again with former PM Sheikh Nasser, a great friend of Vietnam, and highly appreciated the good sentiments and sincere support that the former PM has given to Vietnam.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) on November 17 evening (local time) calls on former Kuwaiti PM Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at his private residence. (Photo: VNA)

As part of his official visit to Kuwait, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 17 evening (local time) called on former Kuwaiti PM Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at his private residence, who has fostered and contributed to the strong development of Vietnam-Kuwait relations over the past decades.

PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed his pleasure at meeting again with former PM Sheikh Nasser, a great friend of Vietnam, and highly appreciated the good sentiments and sincere support that the former PM has given to Vietnam.

He emotionally recalled the historic visit of former PM Sheikh Nasser to Vietnam in May 2007, which created an important change for the current Vietnam-Kuwait relationship, including the Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Complex project.

The government leader affirmed that Vietnam always remembers the pioneering role and dedication of former PM Sheikh Nasser in helping the two countries to become each other's leading economic, investment and development partners in the region.

On this occasion, PM Pham Minh Chinh informed former PM Sheikh Nasser about Vietnam's outstanding development achievements in recent times.

He affirmed that with its new capacity and position, Vietnam is ready to be a reliable and sustainable partner in Kuwait's economic diversification strategy, especially in the fields of energy, industry, supply chain, investment and finance.

PM Pham Minh Chinh expressed his belief that the newly-established Strategic Partnership will continue to develop, inherit and promote the precious legacies whose foundation was laid by former PM Sheikh Nasser.

Former PM Sheikh Nasser expressed his pleasure to welcome PM Pham Minh Chinh, a "great friend" and "brother" of Kuwait and its people, and expressed his admiration for Vietnam, "the land of great things", notably President Ho Chi Minh, who sacrificed his entire life for the cause of national liberation.

Congratulating Vietnam's important achievements in recent times, the former Kuwaiti PM said that with the foundation of determination and not being afraid of hardships, the Vietnamese people have overcome all difficulties and challenges in the 20th century and created "miracles" in the 21st century, becoming a country with a role and influence in both politics and economy in Asia.

Former PM Sheikh Nasser affirmed that the Kuwaiti people will always remember Vietnam's balanced stance and support for justice during Kuwait's difficult times. He also said that Kuwaiti leaders have proposed very long-term and specific strategies to implement cooperation with Vietnam, especially in ensuring food security.

The former PM affirmed that he will always continue to accompany and promote the Vietnam-Kuwait relationship in any position, for the benefit of the people of both nations and for peace, cooperation and development of the region.

