Vietnam-Singapore relations celebrated

The Vietnamese Embassy in Singapore on July 17 held a ceremony to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Vietnam-Singapore diplomatic relations and 10th anniversary of the bilateral strategic partnership.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son reviewed the history of the relations and the achievements recorded in the past 50 years, stressing that the relationship is developing well and that the establishment of their strategic partnership in 2013 has brought the two countries’ bilateral relations to a new height.

The FM emphasised that in the face of complicated developments in the region and the world, Vietnam and Singapore should continue to promote cooperation at regional and international forums, striving for a stronger and more prosperous ASEAN. Vietnam wishes to continue to expand and deepen the strategic partnership, not only for the benefit of the two peoples but also to contribute to peace, stability, cooperation and prosperity in the regional and in the world.

For his part, Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan emphasised the strong political ties between the two countries. High-ranking leaders of the two countries meet regularly, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a successful official visit to Singapore in February 2023 and Singaporean PM Lee Hsien Loong will soon pay a visit to Vietnam. Meanwhile, Singaporean President Halimah Yacob also had a meeting with President Vo Van Thuong last May.

Regarding economy, Minister Vivian Balakrishnan assessed that Vietnam has always been one of the leading in Asia. Singaporean businesses are confident in Vietnam's long-term economic development prospects and from 2020, Singapore is one of the leading sources of foreign investment in Vietnam.

He expressed his hope that the two sides will continue to consolidate the achievements made in the past 50 years to serve as a foundation for cooperation in the next 50 years . Associate Professor Bilveer Singh from the National University of Singapore said that Vietnam and Singapore are two very special countries in Southeast Asia. Despite the ups and downs, they have found similarities in political, economic and especially security fields.