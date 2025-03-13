Vietnam seeks French support for nuclear energy development

Vietnam will prioritise choosing partners who can commit to joining Vietnamese investors in technology transfer during the development of nuclear power in the country, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh meets with EDF's Senior VP Government and International Affairs Erkki Maillard in Hanoi on March 12, 2025. (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 12 called on the Électricité de France (EDF) to expand investment in green and clean energy in Vietnam, while also supporting Vietnamese partners in developing nuclear power projects.

Receiving French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet and EDF's Senior VP Government and International Affairs Erkki Maillard in Hanoi, Chinh appreciated the role of French partners in general and EDF in particular in the projects currently operating in Vietnam, which have contributed to developing the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in an increasingly intensive, substantive, and effective manner.

He stated that Vietnam aims for an economic growth rate of 8 percent or higher in 2025 and double-digit rates in the coming period. As a result, the demand for electricity is expected to increase by 12-16 percent annually.

In addition, Vietnam is promoting economic development based on science and technology, innovation, especially emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, and big data, which will significantly drive the demand for electricity, he added.

According to Ambassador Olivier Brochet, EDF is a multinational energy group operating in the fields of energy production, transmission, distribution, business, and services. It has cooperated effectively in Vietnam through projects such as the Phu My 2 thermal power plant and Son My 1 power plant. France, specifically EDF, boasts extensive experience and some of the world’s most advanced nuclear energy technologies.

Therefore, France in general and EDF wish to continue expanding cooperation and investment in Vietnam in the energy sector, in line with the Vietnam-France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, especially in the development of renewable energy projects.

They are particularly interested in participating in Vietnam's nuclear power projects, he noted.

PM Chinh suggested that France continue to work with Vietnam to deepen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including cooperation in science-technology and innovation, particularly in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, the Internet of Things, big data, as well as in cultural, scientific, technical, and healthcare cooperation.

Agreeing with EDF’s proposal to develop clean energy in Vietnam, the leader noted that the Vietnamese government has issued a scheme to implement the National Power Development Plan for the period 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050.

The scheme aims for a strong transition from fossil fuels to new energy sources, renewable energy, and nuclear power, contributing to the goals committed in the Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) and the net-zero emissions target by 2050.

Regarding nuclear power development, the Prime Minister said that Vietnam has restarted the investment plan for the Ninh Thuan 1 and Ninh Thuan 2 nuclear power plants in the central province of Ninh Thuan, and many partners have showed their interest in cooperating with the country in this field.

Vietnam will prioritise choosing partners who can commit to joining Vietnamese investors in technology transfer during the development of nuclear power in the country, he noted.

The Prime Minister urged France and EDF in particular to help Vietnam develop policies and mechanisms for nuclear power development.

He also called for collaboration with and advice for Vietnam to select the most modern and advanced nuclear technologies available today.

Prime Minister Chinh also suggested exploring cooperation in training human resources, providing preferential funding for nuclear power projects in Vietnam, and investing in the production of electrical equipment and support industries serving nuclear energy development in Vietnam.

VNA