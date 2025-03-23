Vietnam saves 448,000 kWh of electricity during Earth Hour 2025

According to data from Vietnam Electricity (EVN), the nation saved 448,000 kWh of electricity during the one-hour Earth Hour lights-off event from 8:30-9:30 p.m. on March 22.

Noi Bai International Airport turns off lights and signs in response to Earth Hour on the evening of March 22

Localities, agencies, businesses, and individuals nationwide participated in Earth Hour 2025 by turning off lights for one hour.

This is a global environmental event initiated by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) since 2007 to present, aiming to raise public awareness about energy saving and environmental protection.

According to Vietnam Electricity (EVN), in 21 southern provinces and cities, the Southern Power Corporation (EVNSPC) has directed units to organize many activities in response to the Earth Hour campaign. This year, EVNSPC held a launching ceremony in the Southern province of Binh Phuoc on March 22.

The Power Corporation in the Central region also said that the highlight of this year's Earth Hour program is the bicycle parade from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on March 22 and the Earth Hour rally held at the park near Dragon Bridge from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the same day.

According to analysis of national electricity consumption statistics of the National Electricity System and Market Operation Company Limited (NSMO), the Earth Hour 2025 campaign, conducted on the evening of March 22, resulted in a measured electricity saving of 448,000 kWh. This reduction in energy usage is equivalent to an approximate financial saving of VND942.2 million.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan