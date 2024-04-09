Vietnam, Russia’s Ulyanovsk step up cooperation

A delegation from Russia’s Ulyanovsk region led by its Governor Aleksey Yurevich Russkich visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow on April 8.

A delegation from Russia’s Ulyanovsk region led by its Governor Aleksey Yurevich Russkich visits the Vietnamese Embassy in Moscow. (Photo: VNA)

Ambassador Dang Minh Khoi highlighted the time-honoured ties between Vietnam and Russia, and said the Vietnamese people always bear in their mind the support from the former Soviet Union and current Russia during the country’s struggle against the French colonists as well as the national construction and development today.

He laid a stress on the rapid development of the bilateral ties, underscoring Vietnam always takes Russia as a leading partner in terms of security, defence, foreign affairs, and oil and gas.

The Vietnamese diplomat recalled important political events between the two countries in 2023 such as the phone talks between Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the visits to Vietnam by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Mededev, Chairman of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin, and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko.

Most recently, Party General Secretary Trong extended condolences to Russia over the terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall on March 22, he said, adding many Vietnamese people living and working in Russia donated blood and money to support families of the victims.

Khoi also spoke highly of the twinning ties between Nghe An province and Ulyanovsk region, and took the occasion to thank leaders of the Russian locality for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese to have stable lives in the province.

Aleksey Yurevich Russkich, for his part, stressed that as both nations have not tapped their existing potential to the fullest extent, they should join hands to further develop the bilateral ties across all fields, including economy and politics.

Ulyanovsk region wants to introduce its potential to Vietnamese partners so as to seek opportunities to bolster the bilateral cooperation, he added.

He went on to say that a working delegation from the province will visit Vietnam and attend a ceremony to inaugurate a Vladimir Lenin statue in Nghe An province on April 16, expressing his hope that the visit will serve as a motivation to promote the ties between Ulyanovsk and Vietnamese localities as well as between the two countries as a whole.

Besides, he thanked the Vietnamese community in Ulyanovsk for their positive contributions to the bilateral humanitarian ties as well as those in Moscow for supporting victims of the attack last month.

