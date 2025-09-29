Vietnam, RoK step up cooperation in training strategic-level leaders

The exchange was conducted under the guidelines of the Party and State of Vietnam, which set digital transformation as a strategic breakthrough for national development in the new era.

The Vietnamese delegation at the closing ceremony of the training course. (Photo: VNA)

A study and fact-finding programme aimed at enhancing the strategic policy-making capacity of Vietnam’s senior strategic leaders took place in Gwacheon, the Republic of Korea (RoK), from September 22 - 27.

The Vietnamese delegation, comprising 13 members and led by Nguyen Duy Bac, Vice President of the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), engaged in the program jointly organised by the academy, the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), and the RoK’s National Human Resources Development Institute (NHI). The agenda focused on policies for digital transformation driven by artificial intelligence (AI), science-technology transition, and innovation.

During their stay, the delegation visited a smart manufacturing plant, an R&D institute for electronic and IT applications, the LG Sciencepark, the Korea Basic Science Institute, and the local human resources development institute for science and technology, among other facilities.

The exchange was conducted under the guidelines of the Party and State of Vietnam, which set digital transformation as a strategic breakthrough for national development in the new era. Notably, the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW identifies science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation as the key driving forces and top breakthrough solutions to accelerate the development of modern productive forces and strengthen national governance capacity.

As part of their cooperation projects, the HCMA and KOICA have sent six Vietnamese delegations of strategic-level officials from the tenure of the 12th National Party Congress to study and research in the RoK.

At present, the two sides are carrying out a project on enhancing training capacity for Vietnam’s leadership and management officials for 2022–2024 and 2023–2025, targeting officials planned for the 13th and 14th Party Central Committees. This demonstrates the KOICA’s long-term commitment to supporting Vietnam in building high-quality human resources.

VNA