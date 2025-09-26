Russian State Duma Chairman’s official visit to bolster cooperation with Vietnam

Volodin’s trip to Vietnam, to be made at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, is a bold step in deepening the parliamentary cooperation, an indispensable pillar in the Vietnam – Russia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he underscored.

Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Vyacheslav Volodin will pay an official visit to Vietnam from September 28-29. (Photo: VNA)

Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federal Vyacheslav Volodin’s official visit to Vietnam from September 28-29 will inject momentum into the robust comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, according to a Russian official.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency on the threshold of the visit, Ivan Ivanovych Melnikov, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma and First Vice Chairman of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation laid stress on the close bonds between Vietnam and Russia across all levels. He recalled President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Vietnam last year, talks with Party General Secretary To Lam in Moscow in May, and a meeting with State President Luong Cuong in Beijing earlier this month on the sidelines of the commemorations for the 80th anniversary of the world's victory over fascism.

The Vietnam - Russia Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Committee will held its fourth session on this occasion, expected to address legislative support for the bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, economy, science – technology, and humanitarian issues, with a particular focus on energy.

Both sides will focus their discussions on cooperation between legislators of both sides to build a just and secure world as well as advance a multipolar world order. All these efforts, he affirmed, will continue to inject dynamism into the comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.

Melnikov pointed to the deep sympathy and mutual trust historically shared between the two peoples, calling it the foundation for both present and future cooperation.

VNA