Ho Chi Minh City celebrates 76th anniversary of China's National Day

The event was co-organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations (HUFO) and the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-China Friendship Association.
Among attendees were Mr. Ho Xuan Lam, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations; Mr. Tang Li, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Ho Chi Minh City; representatives of relevant city departments; and numerous partners from both countries.
Delivering his remarks, Mr. Tran Khang Chien, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam-China Friendship Association, highlighted China’s 76 years of nation-building and development, emphasizing that the Vietnam-China friendship is a treasured mutual heritage, established by President Ho Chi Minh and Chairman Mao Zedong, and diligently safeguarded and cultivated by successive generations.
He noted that bilateral trade reached US$24.4 billion in 2024, with US$11.78 billion recorded in the first half of 2025 alone. China currently ranks 16th among foreign investors in Ho Chi Minh City. Exchanges in culture, education and sports between the peoples of the two countries continue to be actively promoted.
In response, Consul General Tang Li expressed his sincere appreciation to HUFO and the Vietnam-China Friendship Association for their efforts in coordinating the event.
He affirmed that China-Vietnam relations are progressing well, marked by numerous high-ranking visits and interactions, and pledged that the Consulate General would continue to foster people-to-people exchanges, deepen traditional friendship and contribute to peace and development in the region.