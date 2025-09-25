HCMC delegation pays courtesy visit, works with Osaka Prefecture Government

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh worked with Mr. Watanabe Shigeki, Vice Governor of Osaka Prefecture, Japan on September 25.

This is part of an official mission led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh to attend the "Business Partner Cities" (BPC) 2025 Conference and the World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan.

Overview of the working session in Osaka, Japan.

During the working session, Vice Governor of Osaka Prefecture Watanabe Shigeki expressed his pleasure in receiving the working delegation from Ho Chi Minh City for this visit to Osaka Prefecture as well as participation in the World Expo 2025.

The working delegation from Ho Chi Minh City is welcomed by Mr. Watanabe Shigeki, Vice Governor of Osaka Prefecture, Japan.

He highlighted that the visit presents an important opportunity to strengthen cooperation, enhance communication and foster connections in the respective strengths of Ho Chi Minh City and Osaka across economic and cultural sectors.

Of particular note, more than 35,000 Vietnamese currently live, study and work in Osaka. The Osaka Prefectural Government has actively supported the Vietnamese community in organizing cultural festivals, fostering opportunities for Vietnam–Japan cultural exchange and cooperation.

Speaking at the working session, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh, head of the delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, highlighted the strong growth of Vietnam–Japan relations, particularly following the 2023 upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia. This reflects deep political trust, dynamic economic cooperation, and closer people-to-people ties.

As a pioneer in international integration, Ho Chi Minh City prioritizes its collaboration with Japan and Japanese localities, with Osaka Prefecture emerging as one of its most active and long-term partners.

The working delegation from the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee poses for a commemorative photo at the Osaka Prefectural Government headquarters, Japan.

Within the framework of this working visit, Ho Chi Minh City seeks to strengthen connections and expand practical, effective cooperation with Osaka, which is one of its strategic partners in Japan, as well as with their mutual partners under the "Business Partner Cities" (BPC) network.

The city believes that Ho Chi Minh City and Osaka Prefecture can further expand and elevate bilateral cooperation, particularly in areas that align with Osaka’s strengths and Ho Chi Minh City’s development priorities in the new phase.

By Q.Thu- Translated by Huyen Huong