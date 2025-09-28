Ho Chi Minh City maintains friendship with Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh yesterday held a working session with Muraoka Tsugumasa, Governor of Yamaguchi Prefecture and representatives from the prefectural government.

The meeting was part of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee delegation’s working trip to Japan.

Governor of Yamaguchi Prefecture Muraoka Tsugumasa warmly welcomed the working delegation from Ho Chi Minh City, and thanked the city’s leaders and people for the genuine warmth and hospitality shown to him during his visit to Ho Chi Minh City on September 5, 2025 when he met with Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s committee Nguyen Van Duoc and Chairman of the municipal People’s Council Vo Van Minh.

Mr. Muraoka Tsugumasa also highlighted the decade-long cooperation between former Binh Duong Province and Yamaguchi under the Friendship Cooperation Agreement, noting its many notable achievements in economy, education, culture, and people-to-people exchange. He voiced his hope that this partnership would be preserved and further strengthened.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City delegation, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh extended sincere thanks to the Governor and Yamaguchi authorities for their warm, thoughtful and cordial welcome.

He highly appreciated Governor Muraoka Tsugumasa’s efforts for strengthening former subnational cooperation with Binh Duong, and now with Ho Chi Minh City.

﻿ Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh (L) and Governor Muraoka Tsugumasa at the working session.

The Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee emphasized that the meeting both reinforces longstanding goodwill and sets the stage for expanded cooperation between Yamaguchi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Drawing from the success of this visit and the strong foundation of previous friendship between Binh Duong Province and Yamaguchi, Ho Chi Minh City is willing to pioneer in turning high-level commitments between the leaders of Vietnam and Japan into concrete cooperative programs with Yamaguchi and other Japanese localities.

Beyond sectoral cooperation, Ho Chi Minh City also hopes to bolster Yamaguchi Prefecture’s involvement and connections in Ho Chi Minh City’s prominent international forums. HCMC also respectfully invites Yamaguchi Prefecture to participate in upcoming international events organized by the city, such as the Ho Chi Minh City Economic Forum 2025 (HEF, November 2025) and the 11th Vietnam–Japan Festival (JVF11, March 2026).

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Minh Thanh and Governor Muraoka Tsugumasa pose for a commemorative photo with officials from both localities.

At the working session, representatives from both localities reached consensus to further promote a comprehensive, practical and sustainable partnership, focusing on key areas.

These include integrating Yamaguchi’s strengths in manufacturing, precision mechanics and electronics with Ho Chi Minh City’s plans for developing high-tech and semiconductor industries; cooperating in medical and pharmaceutical research, production and training, building on the strengths of Yamaguchi University and Ho Chi Minh City’s hospitals and research institutes; utilizing Yamaguchi’s expertise in chemicals and materials to support HCMC’s technological innovation in manufacturing; rolling out programs for student, trainee and young engineer exchanges; and building a bilateral education and research cooperation center.

By Q.Thu- Translated by Huyen Huong