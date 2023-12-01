Vietnam rises to be one of world’s top rice exporters: Deputy Minister

Vietnam has risen from a poor country which had to import food to one of the three largest rice exporters in the world with an annual rice export volume of 6-7 million tons, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Trung.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Trung made the statement at a press conference to introduce the International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023 while he and Chairman of Hau Giang Provincial People's Committee Dong Van Thanh chaired the conference this morning.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Trung said that the agricultural industry generally and Vietnam's rice industry particularly have achieved remarkable achievements as being a poor country, Vietnam has now ensured national food security and become one of the world's major rice exporters with an annual rice export volume of 6-7 million tons.

The Prime Minister assigned the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People's Committee of Hau Giang Province and relevant ministries and agencies to organize the International Festival of Vietnam's rice industry - Hau Giang 2023, with the theme ‘Green Rice for Life - Green Rice, Healthy Living’ to promote the development of high-quality rice production, improve the value chain, and adapt to climate change in the Mekong Delta.

The International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023 is expected to pave the way for the promotion of the national rice trade. At the same time, Vietnam has shown it is a responsible country for the global food industry.

The opening ceremony of the International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023 was held from December 11 to December 15.