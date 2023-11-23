First int’l rice festival to pave way for rice production sustainability

Hau Giang - the first province to organize the Rice Festival (2009) in Vietnam- is prepared to host the International Festival of Vietnam's rice industry. The event is expected to pave the way for rice production sustainability.

This festival is a highlight for the province to mark the 20th anniversary of the separation and establishment of Hau Giang province. On this occasion, SGGP Newspaper had a talk with Chairman of Hau Giang Provincial People's Committee Dong Van Thanh about Hau Giang's preparedness for the upcoming Vietnam Rice Festival.

According to Chairman Thanh, while attending the festival, world scientists and rice managers will deliver speeches in seminars such as the Vietnam - Africa policy dialogue workshop, a conference on Vietnam Rice Value Chain Development - responsibility and sustainability, a workshop on the global rice situation and future trends and conference on science, technology and innovation in the rice Industry.

In addition, the festival also organizes a demonstration program of mechanized sowing technology and a circular agriculture model from straw, he said. The Hau Giang leader believes that amongst leading domestic and international rice experts’ speeches and discussions, there will be proposals and a strong promotion of the implementation of innovative and creative solutions contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam's rice industry and expanding the market for Vietnamese rice.

Mr. Thanh revealed that within the framework of the festival, there will be also exhibitions about socio-economic achievements, rice production of provinces and cities nationwide, and the rice industry value chain.

Additionally, in preparation for the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s implementation of the project ‘Sustainable development of 1 million hectares specializing in high-quality, low-emission cultivation of rice associated with green growth in the Mekong Delta’, Hau Giang has analyzed its real possibility to register the area to participate in the implementation of the project. Specifically, the province strives to expand its paddy field to 28,000 hectares by 2025 and 46,000 hectares by 2030.

In 2023, Vietnamese rice exports continue to export much rice to mark its rand in the international market. Moreover, export rice prices and farmers' rice prices have remained high all year, and farmers in the Mekong Delta have been rejoicing over high income. This is also an opportunity for the agricultural sector and localities to implement strategic projects.

Chairman Thanh said that Hau Giang leaders continue to direct agricultural agencies of the province and district to strengthen training and guide farmers on rice production techniques aiming to reduce emissions. The province is trying to both lower costs, and increase quality, and efficiency while reducing emissions. Rice production with reduced emissions is a green trend that was highly appreciated by international rice experts. Therefore, Hau Giang is making efforts with provinces and cities nationwide to implement this program well to create a highlight for the Vietnamese rice brand.

Regarding the question of how the province praises farmers, Chairman Thanh said that in the first rice festival hosted in Hau Giang Province in 2009, 50 farmers from 34 provinces and cities nationwide were honored and received certificates of merit from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

At this year’s International Festival of Vietnam Rice Industry - Hau Giang 2023, there will be space displaying farmers’ achievements such as a rice road to recreate how Vietnamese farmers produce rice, a map of Vietnam of rice grains, and typical rice of 63 provinces and cities.

Thereby, the province will register to establish Vietnamese records for these activities. At the same time, the exhibition ‘ Chain of rice industry’ is organized to show the entire process from rice production to processing and export.

The opening ceremony of the International Rice Industry Festival of Vietnam - Hau Giang 2023 and the art program took place on the evening of December 12. The festival organizer will invite Guinness Vietnam to establish 3 Vietnamese records including 200 delicious Southern dishes; Vietnam rice road; Vietnam map made from specialty rice of 63 provinces and cities.