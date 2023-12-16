Vietnam representative wins second runner-up at Miss Intercontinental 2023

This morning, Le Nguyen Ngoc Hang officially entered the top 7 finalists of Miss Intercontinental 2023 and won the title of second runner-up.

Le Nguyen Ngoc Hang enters the top 7 finalists of Miss Intercontinental 2023

Chatnalin Chotjirawarachat of Thailand was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2023. Her runners-up include representatives from Mexico, Vietnam, Serbia, Colombia, Russia, and Sierra Leone.

The 51st Miss Intercontinental final took place in Sharm El Sheikh of Egypt with the competition of more than 60 contestants from countries and territories around the world. In the program, the contestants went through the swimsuit competition, evening gown competition, and behavioral competitions to select the top 22.

Le Nguyen Ngoc Hang in her performance

Le Nguyen Ngoc Hang enters behavioral competition

Later, the top 7 including beauties from Vietnam, Thailand, Serbia, Sierra Leone, Russia, Mexico and Colombia entered the behavioral competition.

In addition, the organizing committee awarded a number of additional prizes including the Best National Costume award and the Photogenic award. The Peruvian beauty won the Best National Costume while Mexican beauty captured the photogenic award. The contestant with the most votes belongs to Serbian beauty.

Vietnamese representative Le Nguyen Ngoc Hang born in 2003 in Ho Chi Minh City won the title of second runner-up. She has a height of 1.74m.

Prior, Vietnamese representative Le Nguyen Bao Ngoc was crowned Miss Intercontinental 2022 after beating more than 70 contestants from all over the world.

By Tieu Tan – Translated By Anh Quan