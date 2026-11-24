Vietnam has proposed stepping up cooperation between ASEAN and China in AI, focusing on logistics, green manufacturing and agriculture, as well as partnerships among governments, universities, research institutes and businesses.

The inauguration ceremony of the ASEAN-China Health Exchange and Cooperation Center in Chongqing. (Photo: VNA)

The proposal was made by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong at a high-level dialogue on the role of AI in driving digital transformation and green transition, held during the ASEAN-China Week 2026, which opened in Chongqing, China, on November 22.

He stressed the importance of sustaining and further developing the ASEAN-China partnership, while acknowledging the ASEAN-China Center's contributions to bilateral cooperation over the past 15 years.

He said AI, digital transformation and green transition are reshaping the global economic landscape, with China's advances in AI opening up new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.

For Vietnam, AI-driven transformation is both a strategic opportunity and an inevitable requirement for development, he said, adding that science, technology and innovation are becoming key drivers of growth, productivity and competitiveness.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong outlined three priority areas for ASEAN-China. AI cooperation: applying AI to logistics and connectivity to improve smart transport solutions and cargo flows; promoting AI applications in green manufacturing and agriculture to enhance energy efficiency, weather forecasting and climate change adaptation while implementing joint cooperation projects in agriculture and manufacturing; and strengthening partnerships among governments, universities, research institutes and businesses to unlock AI's potential across sectors.

He expressed confidence that with a shared vision and close coordination, the two sides could translate their scientific and technological potential into practical cooperation outcomes, bringing the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new level for shared development and prosperity.

At the opening ceremony of the week, organizers announced several cooperation initiatives and products, including an initiative to promote ASEAN-China cooperation in AI-powered energy transition and a report on ASEAN-China media cooperation during 2021–2026. They also announced the establishment of the ASEAN-China Health Exchange and Cooperation Center.

Vietnamplus