Vietnam pockets three more gold, one more silver medals at IChO 2023

The Ministry of Education and Training said that Vietnamese students pocketed four more medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) in 2023.

Particularly, Vietnam had three more gold medals and one more silver medal.

Three gold medals went to Dinh Cao Son, the 12th grader of Ha Tinh High School for Gifted Students in the Central province of Ha Tinh, Nguyen Kim Giang, the 12th grader of Bac Ninh High School for Gifted Students in the Northern province of Bac Ninh, and Nguyen Manh Khoi, the 12th grader of High School for Gifted Students in Science under the University of Science of Vietnam National University, Hanoi.

The silver medal went to Mai Van Duc, the 12th grader of Phan Boi Chau High School for Gifted Students in the Central province of Nghe An.

With the additional four medals, Vietnam continues to be among the top leading countries at International Chemistry Olympiad 2023 in Switzerland and ranks third in total medals.

Additionally, Vietnam has two members among the top ten students with the highest scores.