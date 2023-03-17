Vietnam pledges to closely cooperate with ASEAN, UN in supporting Myanmar

Vietnam will continue its close coordination with the 10-member grouping and the international community to help Myanmar overcome difficulties and promote dialogues.

As a member of ASEAN and the United Nations Human Rights Council for 2023-2025, Vietnam will continue its close coordination with the 10-member grouping and the international community to help Myanmar overcome difficulties, promote dialogues, enhance understanding and narrow differences, the Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN has said.

Speaking at an informal meeting of the 77th UN General Assembly in New York on March 16, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang noted Vietnam’s concern over the situation in Myanmar which saw no improvements over the past two years, with a fragile economy and a severe humanitarian crisis which have greatly impacted women and children.

Given this, all relevant sides need to exercise maximum restraint, stop violence and kick-start meaningful, inclusive dialogues in order to reach peaceful, sustainable solutions that match Myanmar people’s will and interests, Giang said.

Vietnam appeals to all parties to fully and effectively implement the Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar approved by ASEAN leaders, ensure the access to humanitarian and medical aid to all, observe the International Humanitarian Law, and particularly protect civilians, the ambassador said.

Regarding ASEAN’s role, he stressed that Vietnam lauds efforts by Indonesia - ASEAN Chair 2023 – and backs the close cooperation between ASEAN and the UN in accelerating the settlement of the Myanmar issue, including the collaboration between their special envoys, and between the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Center) and UN agencies in humanitarian aid.

Vietnam calls on the international community to assist ASEAN’s efforts and promote dialogues and reconciliation on the basis of respect for Myanmar’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, he continued.

Vietnam also calls for greater efforts in addressing the root causes of the refugee situation in Rakkhine state, and creating favorable conditions for people to return home safely and voluntarily, and reintegrate into the community, Giang said.