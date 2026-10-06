Vietnam, Panama exchange cooperation documents witnessed by top leaders

Party General Secretary and President To Lam and Panama President José Raúl Mulino witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents between Vietnamese and Panamanian ministries and agencies in Hanoi on October 6.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and President To Lam (right) and Panama President José Raúl Mulino (Photo: VNA)

The documents include an agreement on maritime transport cooperation between the Governments of Vietnam and Panama, an agreement on cooperation in combating transnational crime, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation, and an MoU on tourism cooperation between the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism and the Panama Tourism Authority.

Other documents are an MoU on cooperation between customs agencies, an MoU between the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and the Civil Aviation Authority of Panama, an MoU on cooperation between the two diplomatic academies, an MoU on cooperation between the Vietnam Maritime University and the International Maritime University of Panama, and an MoU on cooperation between the Vietnam Academy of Agricultural Sciences (VASS) and the Institute of Agricultural Innovation of Panama (IDIAP).

For more than fifty years, Vietnam and Panama have enjoyed a growing friendship and partnership, strengthened by high-level visits, signed agreements, and teamwork in various international forums.

Bilateral trade has maintained steady growth, with Panama consistently ranking among Vietnam’s 10 largest trading partners in Latin America.

Vietnam and Panama have significant potential for complementarity, particularly in the economic, logistics, maritime transport, finance, agriculture, renewable energy, and tourism sectors. With its strategic location, Panama can serve as a gateway for Vietnamese goods to access the Americas, while Vietnam can act as a bridge for Panama to expand into the ASEAN market.

President Mulino’s official visit to Vietnam is expected to deepen the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and Panama in a more substantive and effective manner.

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