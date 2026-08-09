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Vietnam opens more overseas job opportunities in Canada, Albania

SGGP

Vietnam has signed labor mobility cooperation agreements with Saskatchewan, Canada, and Albania to expand overseas employment opportunities for Vietnamese workers, according to the Department of Overseas Labour (DOLAB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The agreements focus on ethical labor mobility and worker protection, with tens of thousands of jobs available in sectors including construction, engineering, manufacturing, agriculture, hospitality and transportation.

Saskatchewan is seeking around 30,000 skilled workers under a newly signed memorandum of understanding with Vietnam on ethical labor mobility and migrant worker protection.

Workers in construction, mechanical engineering, mining, electronics, hospitality, restaurants and high-tech agriculture will be prioritized for recruitment.

Saskatchewan has also expressed its willingness to cooperate in providing vocational and language training for Vietnamese workers before their departure.

The memorandum ensures Vietnamese workers receive equal treatment in the workplace and enjoy wages, working conditions and welfare benefits in accordance with Saskatchewan and Canadian laws.

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Illustrative photo: SGGP

Vietnamese workers bound for Saskatchewan will only pay expenses related to personal documents and visa applications. Recruitment, administrative and service fees, as well as airfare from Vietnam to their workplaces, will be covered by employers in Saskatchewan.

Previously, the Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs and Albania’s Ministry of Economy, Culture and Innovation signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in sending Vietnamese workers to Albania.

Albania currently needs around 20,000–30,000 foreign workers, including Vietnamese workers, mainly in tourism, hospitality, restaurants, industrial manufacturing, construction, high-tech agriculture and transportation.

Albania is also prepared to cooperate in providing vocational training for Vietnamese workers before their departure to help them meet the requirements of recruiting employers.

According to DOLAB, more than 900,000 Vietnamese workers are currently employed in 57 countries and territories.

Vietnam sends more than 100,000 workers abroad each year. In 2025, around 147,000 Vietnamese workers went overseas under non-profit cooperation programs.

By Huynh Nhu- Translated by Huyen Huong

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Vietnamese workers overseas employment labor mobility Saskatchewan Canada Albania skilled workers DOLAB

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