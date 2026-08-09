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Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department launches AI hotline to handle taxpayer queries

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The AI-powered hotline provides prompt and timely responses to individuals and businesses, allowing tax officials to devote more time to in-depth support.

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Delegates perform the ceremony to launch the AI-powered hotline. (Photo: SGGP)

On August 8, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department held a ceremony to announce the launch of an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered hotline and the provision of tax information via digital payment platforms.

At the ceremony, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department Doan Minh Dung said the department was the first tax authority in Vietnam to pioneer the systematic, transparent, and standardized application of AI and digital payment solutions in tax administration.

The AI hotline is not simply an additional communication channel but a strategic solution to provide accurate, rapid, and timely tax information in real time, he said.

Technology will free tax officials from handling repetitive inquiries, allowing them to focus on providing in-depth advice and support, thereby enhancing taxpayer satisfaction, the director affirmed.

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Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department Doan Minh Dung speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Nguyen Hoa Bac, head of the Data Governance and Risk Management Division under the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department, the department currently manages a massive volume of data involving more than 350,000 businesses, over 650,000 household businesses and more than 8 million individual taxpayers.

Based on an analysis of actual inquiries, the department found that up to 90 percent of requests from taxpayers concern such issues as office addresses, information about tax officials in charge, outstanding tax liabilities, and the status of temporary exit suspension. These inquiries have been fully automated through AI, enabling taxpayers to receive support instantly, 24/7.

A key feature of the hotline is its anti-fraud mechanism. The Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department has registered a unique caller ID brand name, “Thue TP.HCM” which is displayed on recipients’ phones.

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Mr. Nguyen Hoa Bac, head of the Data Governance and Risk Management Division introduces the AI-powered hotline. (Photo: SGGP)

When making calls to urge taxpayers to settle outstanding liabilities or notify them of temporary exit suspension, the AI virtual assistant provides detailed information, including the taxpayer’s full name, tax identification number, and outstanding tax amount. The system also guides taxpayers on how to check their tax information and make payments through the official eTax Mobile application, helping prevent online scams and asset fraud.

In addition to the AI hotline, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department is coordinating with e-wallet providers, including MoMo, ZaloPay, and VNPay, as well as banking applications such as Vietcombank and ACB, to deliver notifications. When taxpayers have outstanding tax liabilities, alerts will be sent directly through their commonly used payment applications, enabling them to proactively fulfill their tax obligations.

By Mai Hoa—Translated by Kim Khanh

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Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department AI hotline taxpayer queries Data Governance and Risk Management Division Thue TP.HCM

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