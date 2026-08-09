Ho Chi Minh City businesses seek more skilled workers

According to a recent report by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, the labor market reflects stable production, business activity and investment, while businesses are increasingly seeking workers with specialized skills.
In the first six months of 2026, businesses across the city created more than 123,000 new jobs, equivalent to 68.55 percent of the annual target, indicating continued strong recruitment demand.
Recruitment was concentrated in manufacturing, electronics, mechanical engineering, logistics, trade and services, information technology and other high-quality service sectors.
However, many businesses are facing difficulties in recruiting workers with technical skills, professional expertise, industrial discipline and the ability to adapt to digital transformation and automation.
To help connect labor supply and demand, the Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Center and the Youth Employment Service Center jointly organized 145 job fairs, helping meet businesses’ recruitment needs.