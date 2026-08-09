Business

Ho Chi Minh City businesses seek more skilled workers

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City’s labor market continued to show positive trends in the first half of 2026, with businesses creating more than 123,000 new jobs.

According to a recent report by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Home Affairs, the labor market reflects stable production, business activity and investment, while businesses are increasingly seeking workers with specialized skills.

In the first six months of 2026, businesses across the city created more than 123,000 new jobs, equivalent to 68.55 percent of the annual target, indicating continued strong recruitment demand.

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Workers seek information about job vacancies at a job fair in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo: Huynh Nhu

Recruitment was concentrated in manufacturing, electronics, mechanical engineering, logistics, trade and services, information technology and other high-quality service sectors.

However, many businesses are facing difficulties in recruiting workers with technical skills, professional expertise, industrial discipline and the ability to adapt to digital transformation and automation.

To help connect labor supply and demand, the Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Center and the Youth Employment Service Center jointly organized 145 job fairs, helping meet businesses’ recruitment needs.

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By Huynh Nhu — Translated by Huyen Huong

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labor market skilled workers employment recruitment workforce digital transformation Ho Chi Minh City Employment Service Center the Youth Employment Service Center

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