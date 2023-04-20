Vietnam objects to China’s unilateral East Sea fishing ban

Vietnam requests that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its maritime zones, and do not complicate the situation, contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea.

The “so-called fishing ban” imposed by China in the East Sea violates Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) as well as its sovereignty rights and jurisdiction over the waters and exclusive economic zone defined in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, Foreign Ministry's vice spokesperson Doan Khac Viet stated on April 20.

Mr. Viet spoke of Vietnam’s response to China’s “so-called fishing ban” in the East Sea from May 1 to August 16, at a regular press conference of the Foreign Ministry in Hanoi.

Vietnam’s stance on the ban unilaterally and illegally issued by China is consistent and has been clearly affirmed over the past years, the vice spokesman stressed.

Vietnam requests that China respect Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa, sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its maritime zones, and do not complicate the situation, contributing to maintaining peace and stability in the East Sea, he said.