Vietnam launches National Legal Portal to boost transparency, digital governance

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has unveiled a centralised legal platform to improve public access to law, reduce compliance burdens, and support Vietnam’s digital transformation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday launched the country’s National Legal Portal, describing it as a key tool to promote transparency, enhance public access to the law, and support the development of a modern digital government.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other delegates inaugurate the National Legal Portal on Saturday. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the launch ceremony, PM Pham Minh Chinh called the portal an 'official destination, a reliable address, an intelligent interaction hub, and an indispensable companion for citizens and businesses.'

The portal, https://phapluat.gov.vn, integrates the national legal database with Vietnam’s digital ID platform VNeID, allowing users to search laws, ask questions, and submit feedback on legal documents.

Officials say it aims to improve public understanding of the law, reduce compliance costs, and streamline communication between citizens, businesses, and authorities.

'This marks a new step in building and perfecting the socialist rule-of-law state in Vietnam,” PM Pham Minh Chinh said, adding that it also advances the country’s digital transformation and administrative modernisation efforts.

The portal features multilingual support, artificial intelligence technology, and a range of interactive functions, including the ability to receive and process public feedback on legal documents and answer questions about legal situations of concern to users.

PM Pham Minh Chinh urged the Ministry of Justice to continue developing the portal’s features, enrich its data, and ensure smooth, secure, and user-friendly operations. He emphasised that the information must be "accurate, sufficient, clean, and live."

The PM also called on ministries, Government agencies, and local administrations to coordinate closely with the Ministry of Justice in providing legal guidance and processing citizen and business feedback. Media outlets were urged to help raise awareness about the portal’s functions and benefits, and to counter misinformation.

To ensure the portal reaches a broad audience, PM Pham Minh Chinh highlighted the need for multilingual capabilities and a system to measure its effectiveness.

"The National Legal Portal must truly become a useful tool for every citizen and every household," he said, calling on all civil servants, businesses, and individuals to actively explore and use the platform.

PM Pham Minh Chinh linked the portal to a broader push for national reform, referencing recent resolutions adopted by the Politburo on science and technology, international integration, private sector development, and legal system reform.

VNA