Vietnam launches movement to build learning society

According to Decision 1315/QD-TTg, signed by Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, promulgating a plan to implement the movement ‘The whole country emulates building a learning society, promoting lifelong learning in the period 2023 – 2030’, the Government proposes that the capacity to use modern learning technologies and digital transformation in lifelong learning activities should be enhanced. People's digital capacity and ability to use foreign languages should be promoted so that people can learn at any time and anywhere to better their work.

Along with that, the lifelong learning movement in families, clans, communities, and organizations should be promoted while a model of learning citizens will be built. A learning culture - an environment that demonstrates and encourages individual and organizational learning, and where both gaining and sharing knowledge is prioritized, valued, and rewarded – is gradually developed.

The country will get access to international trends and experiences in the field of adult education, lifelong learning, online learning in the open education system, distance learning, and active participation in the global network of learning cities.

To encourage people to pursue learning in their lifetime, the Ministry of Education and Training in coordination with the Vietnam Association for Promoting Learning will grant certificates of merit to households and clans which motivate their members to study while the Ministry of Education will give certificates to economic development corporations, state-owned corporations, enterprises, cooperatives, and cooperative unions which carry out well the movement of learning.

The consideration of rewards for outstanding collectives, households and individuals in implementing the movement from 2023 to 2030 is to comply with the emulation and commendation regulations.