Vietnam, Laos issue joint statement

Vietnam and Laos issued a joint statement following the state visit to Vietnam by General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith from September 10-13, which was made at an invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam.

The document said during his stay, Thongloun held talks with Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, met with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, received representatives from the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the Vietnam-Laos Friendship Association, and visited former Vietnamese leaders. He also met former Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts, and students in Laos; paid tribute to late President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum and laid wreaths at the Martyrs’ Monument nearby; and worked with leaders and visited some places in Ho Chi Minh City.

At the talks and meetings, the two sides agreed that the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, which were founded by Presidents Ho Chi Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane, and Souphanouvong, and nurtured by successive generations of leaders of both Parties and countries, are an invaluable common asset of both nations, with strategic significance for the stability and development of each country.

They highlighted that the solidarity and mutual assistance between the two Parties and countries are an objective necessity, a historical rule, and one of the greatest sources of strength with vital significance to the revolutionary cause and the Fatherland construction and protection of the two Parties and countries.

The leaders affirmed their commitment to continuing the glorious historical tradition of both nations, together preserving, protecting, and continuously nurturing the special relationship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, making it increasingly intensive, practical, and effective in various fields, for the benefit of the people of each country, as well as for peace, stability, and development of the region and the world over.

The two sides agreed to continue deepening political relations; enhancing mutual understanding, reinforcing trust; maintaining high-level visits, meetings, and exchanges between the top leaders of both Parties and countries; and increasing information sharing, exchanges and coordination on strategic issues, and theoretical discussions, especially on new issues. They will also promote information and education on the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos as well as the Vietnam-Laos-Cambodia ties among the people, especially the youth, of the two countries.

The leaders also reached a consensus on promoting joint efforts to create breakthroughs and improve the effectiveness of economic, cultural, and scientific-technical cooperation based on maximising each country’s potential and strengths. They stressed the need to promote substantial connectivity between the two economies in terms of institutions, infrastructure, transportation, telecommunications, and tourism, to foster long-term cooperation and development of both countries, and to promote connectivity among the three economies of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia as agreed by the three governments. The two nations will work closely to remove difficulties and obstacles to effectively implement key projects of mutual interest.

The leaders agreed to maintain effective information exchange and assessments on international situations, protect each other’s legitimate interests in accordance with international law, including issues related to the East Sea and the sustainable use of the Mekong River’s water resources. The two countries will consult with, coordinate closely, and support each other effectively in international and regional issues as well as activities at multilateral forums.

Lao Party Central Committee and President Thongloun Sisoulith and his spouse thanked their Vietnamese counterparts and other leaders of the Party, State, and people of Vietnam for their warm welcome. They invited the Vietnamese leaders to pay official visits to Laos. Lam and other high-ranking leaders accepted the invitation, saying that the visits will be arranged through the diplomatic channel.

On September 13 morning, the Lao leader and his spouse left Ho Chi Minh City, concluding their state visit to Vietnam.

