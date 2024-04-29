Vietnam, Japan sign comprehensive cooperation in transport

Vietnamese Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Thang and Japanese Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Saito Tetsuo today signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement in transport.

The signing ceremony took place in Hanoi.

At the talks, the two ministers discussed transport infrastructure projects which the two sides are cooperating as well as difficulties and obstacles such as legal procedures and safety certification along the way to promote progress.

For instance, the Ben Luc - Long Thanh expressway project is facing legal procedures and additional costs.

About 97 percent of the volume of the Ho Chi Minh City urban railway project - line 1 (Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien) has been completed but it is delayed due to some difficulties related to training, maintenance and assessment of safety certification, and coordination of construction contractors.

Minister Nguyen Van Thang said that the Ministry of Transport is directing related agencies and units to work with other agencies and the Japanese side to remove difficulties and obstacles at their best for understanding between the two sides and promoting the progress of projects.

Regarding cooperation opportunities in the coming time, Minister Nguyen Van Thang proposed a number of important transport infrastructure projects such as the North-South high-speed railway project, Can Tho 2 bridge, Ho Chi Minh City - Can Tho railway for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism’s consideration to support Vietnam in using Japan's new generation of ODA capital.

Minister Nguyen Van Thang also suggested the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to support the Ministry of Transport to implement an action plan on net zero emissions by sharing experiences and technology in applying clean fuels in all fields of transportation and developing hydrogen fuel in transportation activities.

At the talks, Minister Saito Tetsuo said that the Japanese side is ready to share experiences and support Vietnam in developing transport infrastructure, especially in applying technological solutions to achieve the goal of greenhouse gas emissions, climate change combat, and sustainable transportation development.

At the end of the talks, Minister Nguyen Van Thang and Minister Saito Tetsuo signed a Memorandum of Cooperation between the two ministries on comprehensive cooperation in transport which focuses on the fields of roads and highways, railways, aviation, ports and maritime transport.

By Minh Anh – Translated By Anh Quan