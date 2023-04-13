Vietnam, Japan discuss ways to boost defence ties

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong, Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army, on April 12 held online talks with General Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Forces Joint Staff.

During the conversation, Cuong congratulated Yoshida Yoshihide on his new position, expressing his belief that the Japanese official will reap new successes and make active contributions to the cooperation between the Vietnam People’s Army and the Japan Self-Defence Forces, thus deepening the extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan.

He emphasised that the bilateral defence cooperation has received due attention and gained practical outcomes, as the two sides have signed numerous important cooperation agreements that can be served as a foundation to boost collaboration activities.

The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence appreciates the Japanese side’s cooperation and support in education training, United Nations peacekeeping, and improvement of personnel’s capability in air rescue and diving medicine.

Cuong also expressed his hope that the two sides will continue to further enhance collaboration in the exchange of delegations at all levels, and search and rescue operations.

Agreeing with the Vietnamese officer’s proposals, Yoshida Yoshihide stressed that the bilateral bond with Vietnam is one of Japan’s most important relations.

He showed his hope that the two sides will maintain the effective mechanism of consultation between naval, army and air force staff officers; carry out programmes on raising capacity in air rescue, aviation medicine, naval mine clearance, and diving medicine; and accelerate exchanges, particularly between peacekeepers.

They agreed that after the talks, the two sides will continue to cooperate closely and exert great efforts to beef up the ties between the Vietnam People’s Army and the Japan Self-Defence Forces for the benefit of each country as well as for peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.