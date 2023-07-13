Vietnam-Israel diplomatic ties anniversary marked in Ashdod city

A plate marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Israel diplomatic relations (July 12, 1993-2023) was installed in the Middle Eastern country’s Ashdod city on July 12.

Alexander Oberfeld, member of the city Council who initiated the idea, said that promoting the exchange between localities of Israel and Vietnam contributes to bringing the bilateral relationship into reality. Businesses of the city and Vietnam, if connected and cooperating on the basis of each side's strengths, will contribute to promoting two-way trade in the coming time.

He expressed his belief that Ashdod, as one of Israel’s biggest seaports, will set up friendship relation with Vietnamese localities.

According to Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Ly Duc Trung, over the past 30 years, Vietnam and Israel, with mutual respect and trust, have recorded prideworthy cooperation achievements in the fields of politics, economy, trade and investment, making the two nations become each other's leading partner in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

The Vietnam-Israel two-way trade hit US$2.2 billion last year.