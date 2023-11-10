Vietnam International Fashion Week 2023 opens in Hanoi

The Vietnam International Fashion Week 2023, one of the country’s largest events of its kind, opened at Quan Ngua Sports Complex in Hanoi's Ba Dinh district.

Fashion designers Vu Viet Ha, Phan Dang Hoang, and Cao Minh Tien opened the fashion show on November 8 night with the latest collections highlighting the cultural heritage of Vietnam.

Of these, the collection entitled “Sculpture” by designer Phan Dang Hoang was previously presented to fashion lovers on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Italy diplomatic ties.

The fashion week will give an overview of the latest fashion trends and styles with the participation of Vietnamese leading models, including Thanh Hang, Huynh Tu Anh, Mac Trung Kien, Vo Minh Toai, Nguyen Hop, TyhD, Kim Phuong, Kim Nhung, Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh.

Launched for the first time in 2014, the long-week fashion show is expected to connect Vietnamese designers to the world’s fashion industry.

Organized twice per year, the Vietnam International Fashion Week meeting international standards has blown a new fresh air into Vietnam fashion industry and given a deep impression on devotees.