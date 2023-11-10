SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Culture/art

Vietnam International Fashion Week 2023 opens in Hanoi

SGGP
The Vietnam International Fashion Week 2023, one of the country’s largest events of its kind, opened at Quan Ngua Sports Complex in Hanoi's Ba Dinh district.
Model Thanh Hang ảnh 1

Model Thanh Hang

Fashion designers Vu Viet Ha, Phan Dang Hoang, and Cao Minh Tien opened the fashion show on November 8 night with the latest collections highlighting the cultural heritage of Vietnam.

Of these, the collection entitled “Sculpture” by designer Phan Dang Hoang was previously presented to fashion lovers on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Italy diplomatic ties.

The fashion week will give an overview of the latest fashion trends and styles with the participation of Vietnamese leading models, including Thanh Hang, Huynh Tu Anh, Mac Trung Kien, Vo Minh Toai, Nguyen Hop, TyhD, Kim Phuong, Kim Nhung, Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh.

Launched for the first time in 2014, the long-week fashion show is expected to connect Vietnamese designers to the world’s fashion industry.

Organized twice per year, the Vietnam International Fashion Week meeting international standards has blown a new fresh air into Vietnam fashion industry and given a deep impression on devotees.

Pop star Hong Nhung performs in the opening ceremony of the fashion show. ảnh 2
Pop star Hong Nhung performs in the opening ceremony of the fashion show.
Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh. ảnh 3
Miss World Vietnam 2019 Luong Thuy Linh.
Designs by Cao Minh Tien ảnh 4
Designs by Cao Minh Tien
By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Vietnam International Fashion Week Hanoi designer Phan Dang Hoang

Other news

Photo Gallery