Vietnam honors international friends on 80th National Day occasion

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant agencies, hosted a meeting in Hanoi on September 2 to honour international friends on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the National Day.

The meeting with international friends held in Hanoi on September 2 (Photo: VNA)

The event demonstrated the Vietnamese Party, State, and people's profound gratitude to international friends for their solidarity and valuable support. It also conveyed to friends around the world the message of a faithful and loyal nation that always treasures international support and that Vietnam is a friend, a reliable partner, and an active, responsible member of the international community.

The gathering thus served to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the Vietnamese people and peoples worldwide, garner support from international friends for Vietnam’s national construction and defense, and contribute to enhancing its international standing and reputation.

Speaking at the event, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien expressed profound gratitude to international friends who have supported and contributed to Vietnam’s past struggle for national liberation and reunification and its current nation-building and safeguarding efforts.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, and people always treasure the solidarity and precious support of international friends and peoples worldwide and hope to continue receiving even greater attention, support, and wholehearted, effective assistance across all fields in order to advance national development and fulfill the country’s goals.

On this occasion, Mr. Do Van Chien and acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung presented the Friendship Order and the Prime Minister's certificates of merit to several organizations and individuals in recognition of their support and contributions.

Foreign delegates expressed their deep affection for late President Ho Chi Minh and the Vietnamese people. They shared memories of their engagement in supporting the Vietnamese people during the two struggles for national independence, as well as in the cause of defending, building, and developing the country. They also affirmed the great significance of the August Revolution on August 19, 1945, and the National Day of September 2 to the global movement for national liberation, peace, and justice.

Victor Fidel Gaute Lopez, Vice President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), emphasized that the Cuban people reciprocate the solidarity extended by Vietnam with profound gratitude, respect, and admiration for the Vietnamese nation. On behalf of the ICAP, he reaffirmed the commitment to further strengthening the solidarity and friendship between the two Parties, two Governments, and two peoples.

Chuck Searcy, a US veteran, noted that in recent years, relevant agencies of the US and Vietnam have been working together in a shared mission of solidarity and reconciliation, with the aim of mitigating and eliminating the threats faced by many generations of Vietnamese people due to landmines, Agent Orange, and other consequences of war. These efforts have helped reduce the lingering impacts of the war and ensured that Vietnam will continue to maintain long-term security, peace, and friendship with all nations. Searcy thanked his Vietnamese friends for their support and facilitation, which have enabled cooperation between the peoples of the two countries to proceed smoothly and yield deeply meaningful results.

