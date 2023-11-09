Vietnam, Ghana to forge multi-faceted cooperation

Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), and his Ghanaian counterpart Harold Agyeman have compared notes on the relations between the two countries, particularly their cooperation at the UN.

At the November 8 working session, Giang stressed that the bilateral relationship has grown positively, adding Ghana is Vietnam’s largest trade partner in West Africa, especially in rice trading.

The two shared the view that ample room remains for the two countries to enhance multi-faceted cooperation in trade and investment, as well as other potential areas like renewable and clean energy.

The Ghanaian side stands ready to work as a gateway for Vietnam to access the West African market, while Vietnam will also help Ghana expand cooperation with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

At the UN, the two missions will promote their multilateral collaboration in the issues of common concern, and work together to seek solutions to current global challenges.

Vietnam and Ghana established diplomatic ties on March 25, 1965.