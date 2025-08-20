Vietnam fisheries int’l exhibition 2025 opens in HCMC

The Vietnam Fisheries International Exhibition 2025 (Vietfish 2025) kicked off on August 20 in Ho Chi Minh City, reeling in the entire seafood supply chain, from processing and aquaculture technology to fishing and trade.

Delegates cut the ribbon to open the exhibition on August 20. (Photo: VNA)

This year’s edition features 526 booths from 280 seafood producers, exporters, and supporting industries. Notably, national pavilions of 17 countries and territories, including Japan, China, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and Denmark, are also present at the event.

According to Do Ngoc Tai, Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), the exhibition, themed “Innovation – Sustainability,” not only provides a major platform for Vietnamese seafood businesses but also serves as a solid bridge to elevate the country’s seafood industry on the global map.

Beyond the international focus, Vietfish 2025 also aims to tap into domestic demand, showcasing a diverse range of raw materials to meet both export processing and local consumption needs. The exhibition highlights advanced aquaculture and processing technologies, creating opportunities for networking and cooperation between Vietnamese and international enterprises, he stated.

Vietnam’s key aquatic products, such as shrimp and tra fish, posted strong export growth in the first months of 2025, with positive shipments to major markets like China, the US, and Japan.

Businesses engage in networking activities at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Tran Dinh Luan, Director of the Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, emphasized that Vietnam has substantial seafood potential. He highlighted that the fisheries sector has evolved into a leading industry with strong integration into the global supply chain.

Luan noted that the exhibition builds upon the success of previous editions by showcasing the industry's finest achievements and creating favorable conditions for businesses to pursue green transition and adopt modern technologies.

Vietfish 2025 is a forum for sharing experiences, market trends, and solutions for the future development of the fisheries industry, contributing to realizing the orientations of the Vietnamese fisheries sector in the coming period, Luan emphasized.

He added that the exhibition is expected to generate new opportunities, sustain trade growth, and drive the industry toward sustainable development, reinforcing Vietnam’s position in the global market while directly reaching domestic consumers.

Running until August 22, the exhibition also features a range of side activities for businesses and visitors, including seminars, professional conferences, direct trade connections at booths, culinary demonstrations, and product tasting.

