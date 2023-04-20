Vietnam film wins Directors Fortnight section of Cannes film festival

The “Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell” by director Pham Thien An was the only representative of Vietnamese film in the Directors Fortnight section of the Cannes film festival.

Dubai-based sales agency Cercamon has picked up international rights to 'Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell' by director Pham Thien An. The film will have its global premiere next month in the Directors' Fortnight section of the Cannes film festival.

This year's category includes 19 films. The drama Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell is eligible to compete for the Caméra d'Or award for the first-time film. The film is developed from the short film "Stay awake and Be Ready", which once reached the top 5 CJ Short Film Projects in the first season. The film also earned the Illy Prize in Cannes for Best Short Film also in the Directors' Fortnight category at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

Vietnamese-born French director Tran Anh Hung’s latest work, “La Passion de Dodin Bouffant,” has been nominated for the Palme d’Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. His French-produced The Pot au Feu is one of 19 works competing for the high title at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival from May 16 to 27.