Vietnam Craft Villages Festival 2023 opens in Hanoi

The Vietnam Craft Villages Festival 2023 opened at Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi on November 9 with the participation of Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue.

In the opening ceremony, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and delegates offered incense at Kinh Thien Palace to pay tribute to craft founders and commemorate the merits of the ancestors who established the traditional crafts.

Speaking at the event, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan said that the proverb “A rolling stone gathers no moss” presents a message of people in the country joining hands to treasure Vietnamese values, preserve, promote, and connect Vietnam’s quintessences.

The festival is an opportunity to promote craft villages, connect trade, promote product consumption, and develop craft village tourism in the capital city of Hanoi and regions across the country. Hanoi will continue to coordinate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to effectively preserve and promote the value of Vietnamese traditional crafts and craft villages, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh said.

It is the first festival honoring traditional craft villages to be held on a larger scale featuring tens of thousands of agricultural and OCOP products throughout the country. The capital city of Hanoi is home to many traditional craft villages that account for over 50 percent of the total number of villages in the country.

A wide range of cultural activities will be held during the festival, such as a ceremony to honor 100 excellent craftsmen, an opening art program, ritual practice paying tribute to the ancestors and patrons of crafts, an exhibition introducing craft products and those under the One Commune One Product (OCOP), seminars on preserving and developing craft villages and developing growing mulberry and raising silkworms and others.

The Vietnam Craft Village Festival 2023 is co-organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of Hanoi and will run until November 11.