International

Vietnam, Cook Islands explore cooperation potential

The appointment of Vietnam's first Ambassador to the Cook Islands demonstrates a growing interest in fostering cooperation with the island nation and the broader South Pacific region, said Tom Marsters.

cook-islands-2893.jpg.webp
Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Van Trung (R) and Representative of King Charles III in the Cook Islands (L) (Photo: VNA)

The appointment of Vietnam's first Ambassador to the Cook Islands demonstrates a growing interest in fostering cooperation with the island nation and the broader South Pacific region, said Tom Marsters, Representative of King Charles III in the Cook Islands.

During a reception in Avarua on May 8 for Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Van Trung who was presenting his credentials, Marsters expressed his hope for the development of friendship, and equal and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations, striving for a world order based on the rule of law and collaborative efforts to combat climate change, manage and exploit marine resources sustainably.

While in the Cook Islands, Trung met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration and the Minister of Marine Resources, held working sessions with several ministries and agencies, and engaged with several firms and diplomatic corps. Their discussions focused on avenues to strengthen relations and cooperation between the two countries.

During meetings, he reiterated Vietnam's commitment to fostering friendly, equal and mutually beneficial cooperation with the Cook Islands and other Pacific island nations in the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF).

He expected both sides to continue exploring the potential of collaboration in fisheries, trade, research, conservation and sustainable development of marine and ocean resources. He mentioned measures to raise mutual understanding via people-to-people exchanges, contributing to the development of tourism industry, which is a strength of both nations.

The Cook Islands, with a total land area of just 266.7 sq.km, comprises 15 main islands scattered across a vast ocean territory of over 2.2 million sq.km.

VNA

Tags

the Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) the Cook Islands other Pacific island nations

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn