Vietnam continues to show strong commitments to climate actions

The commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050 Vietnam announced at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) affirms the determination and efforts to join hands with the world in responding to climate change at the COP28.

Right after the COP26, the Prime Minister drastically directed ministries, sectors and localities to promptly build their own programs and plans to realise the country’s commitment. The Government has set up a National Steering Committee for the implementation of the commitment at the COP26, which is led by the PM and gathers leaders of ministries and sectors.

Last year, the committee convened three sessions and some extraordinary ones to discuss pressing issues.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE), the standing agency of the committee, has submitted to the Government a project on tasks and measures to realise outcomes of the COP26, along with a national strategy on climate change until 2050, a national action plan on green growth in the 2021-2030 period, an action plan to reduce methane emissions until 2030, and action plans of sectors to implement Vietnam's commitments at COP26, among others.

Particularly, the ministry has submitted to the PM a national green classification list serving as a basis for classifying projects with priority for granting green credit and issuing green bonds.Last year, together with the International Partners' Group (IPG), Vietnam adopted a national declaration on the establishment of the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).

This year, the MoNRE proposed to the PM a project to realise the declaration with clear tasks and responsibilities of particular ministries, sectors, localities and organisations, while coordinating with the Ministry of Finance to complete a project to develop the carbon market in Vietnam.

At the COP27, which took place in Egypt in November 2022, Vietnam once again reaffirmed its commitment to bring net emissions to zero by 2050 and clearly demonstrated its efforts in the fight against climate change.

At the event, Vietnam submitted its second updated Nationally Determined Contribution, which reflects the specific actions that need to be taken between now and 2030 in accordance with the roadmap to achieve net zero emissions and the commitment reducing methane emissions by 30 percent.

At the same time, Vietnam affirmed that energy transition is a key factor for the country to achieve the goal of net zero emissions by 2050, and called for the international community’s support in successfully implementing the process of energy transition, ensuring it is affordable for all.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will join more than 130 heads of state and PMs at the upcoming COP28, showing Vietnam’s efforts and determination against climate change. The event also provides a chance for Vietnam to report its achievements in climate change response and strengthen international cooperation to achieve the net-zero emission goal in the future.

According to the MoNRE, as an active member of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Vietnam will send a delegation comprising leaders of ministries, sectors and major businesses to the COP28.

Through the COP28, Vietnam will once again show to the world the determination and strong efforts of the entire political system, ministries, sectors and people in realising the commitments raised at the COP26 and accompanying the world in the fight against climate change, contributing to green and sustainable development of the country.

Adapting to climate change has been Vietnam's priority. Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is both a responsibility and an opportunity for Vietnam to carry out green transformation and improve the competitiveness of the economy. Vietnam, within its capabilities, will prioritise implementing activities to adapt to climate change, join the international community in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, promoting energy transition, and developing a low-carbon economy towards a circular economy.

Vietnam has made a strong commitment and is actively implementing climate actions, while calling on other countries to implement their commitments with specific actions to contribute to the common efforts of the world.