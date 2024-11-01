Vietnam comments on upcoming US Presidential election

Vietnam wishes to cooperate closely with the United States government in the coming time for the benefits of the two peoples, the foreign ministry remarked on Thursday.

US Vice President Kamala Harris (Democratic candidate) and former US President Donald Trump (Republican candidate) at the 2024 Presidential Debate on October 26, 2024

"After nearly 30 years of establishing relations, the Vietnam-US relationship has developed strongly, deeply, substantially and effectively, and the two sides recently upgraded the relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023", Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet said, when answering a reporter's question at the ministry's regular press conference on Thursday about how the upcoming US presidential election will affect Vietnam-US relations.

"The two countries are working closely to implement major cooperation directions for the next ten years and beyond as outlined in the Joint Leaders' Statement on elevating United States-Viet Nam Relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership for Peace, Cooperation and Sustainable Development", Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Doan Khac Viet said.

Vietnam wishes to maintain close cooperation with the US government in the coming time to ensure that the bilateral relationship will continue to have strong, comprehensive, stable and long-term growth, for the interests and aspirations of the people of the two countries, and for peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, according to the diplomat.

The US general election will be on November 5 (the Tuesday after the first Monday of November, as per tradition).

The Democratic candidate is Vice President Kamala Harris, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate for vice president.

The Republican candidate is former President Donald Trump, who is running alongside Ohio Senator JD Vance.

VNA