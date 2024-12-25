International

Vietnam, China conduct joint patrol in northern Gulf of Tonkin

The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) and its Chinese counterpart yesterday conducted the fourth joint patrol in the northern waters of the Gulf of Tonkin, off the coast of Mong Cai city in the northern province of Quang Ninh and Dongxing city in China's Guangxi province.

The coast guard forces of Vietnam and China exchange gifts after concluding the joint patrol. (Photo: VNA)

The activity aimed to strengthen coordination in combating crimes and legal violations at sea, particularly during the year-end period.

The joint patrol, spanning from Point 1 to Point 9 along the demarcation line of the Gulf of Tonkin, covered a distance of 120 nautical miles. This zone is crucial for export, import and goods exchange between Vietnam and China, but it is also abused for smuggling, trade fraud, illegal transportation of goods, and unauthorised border crossings by sea.

The VCG played a proactive role in public awareness raising efforts, informing dozens of fishing vessels from both countries about the importance of adhering to regulations against illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing so as to help with having the European Commission’s “yellow card” warning lifted and driving the sustainable development of Vietnam's fisheries sector.

A day earlier, the VCG released 10 containers of juvenile grouper into the bordering waters as part of efforts to enrich marine resources.

Starting in 2024, joint patrols in the bordering waters is conducted quarterly by the coast guard forces of Vietnam and China, aiming to maintain security and order while ensuring legal compliance among citizens of both nations.

