Vietnam-China border cultural exchange held in Lao Cai

A vibrant cultural exchange took place in the northern border province of Lao Cai on January 16, celebrating the upcoming Lunar New Year and highlighting the solidarity and friendship between Vietnam and China.

A performance at the cultural exchange program (Photo: VNA)

The event in Lao Cai City marked the start of the Year of Vietnam - China Humanistic Exchange and the 75th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (January 18, 1950 - 2025).

In his remarks, Chairman of the Lao Cai provincial People’s Committee Trinh Xuan Truong emphasized the fruitful cooperation between Vietnam’s Lao Cai Province and China’s Yunnan Province throughout 2024.

He noted that their collaboration spanned various fields, including economy, trade, education, culture, sports, and people-to-people connections, helping to further strengthen the traditional friendship between the two nations.

Luo Ping, head of the administration of Yunnan province's Honghe county, expressed her hope that cross-border cultural exchanges held on a rotational basis will contribute to mutual understanding and trust between the peoples of the two provinces, fostering socio-economic development on both sides.

The program featured 11 captivating performances by Vietnamese and Chinese artists, showcasing the rich cultural identities of their localities, ethnic groups, and countries.

