Vietnam bolsters fuel market supervision

SGGP

The Industry and Trade Ministry has issued a decision to inspect business conditions of six major fuel traders and eight fuel distributors.

According to Nguyen Thuy Hien, Deputy Director General of the Domestic Markets Department (under the Ministry of Industry and Trade), these inspections are part of the routine oversight of the Industry and Trade Ministry.

All fuel traders and distributors, regardless of their operation scale, will undergo periodic inspections by this ministry.

It is emphasized that these necessary inspections are not related to and will not affect the overall domestic fuel supply.

In addition to these routine assessments, the General Department of Market Surveillance has been tasked by the Ministry of Industry and Trade with inspecting 4 major traders and 20 distributors suspected of violations.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thanh Tam

