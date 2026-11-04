National

Lam Dong declares state of emergency over disaster damage on National Highway 28

SGGP

Amid complex landslide developments along National Highway 28 in Phuc Tho Lam Ha Commune, Lam Dong Province has declared a natural disaster emergency and is implementing urgent response and remedial measures.

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Several sections of National Highway 28 have subsided due to prolonged heavy rainfall in recent months. (Photo: SGGP)

On the afternoon of November 3, Nguyen Hong Hai, Vice Chairman of the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee, signed a decision declaring a state of emergency over natural disaster damage to road infrastructure along National Highway 28, specifically the section between Km136+800 and Km136+900. Prolonged heavy rainfall from August to October 2026 caused the damage.

Under the decision, relevant agencies and units must maintain round-the-clock duty at the site, monitor and assess developments, and track any ground movement, cracking, and landslides affecting the road infrastructure.

The provincial authorities have also tasked relevant units with identifying the causes and proposing repair and remediation measures to ensure both immediate and long-term traffic safety and restore travel along the affected section.

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Further subsidence reported on National Highway 28 through Phuc Tho Lam Ha Commune (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee, successive periods of heavy rain in Phuc Tho Lam Ha Commune from August through October 30 triggered landslides, subsidence of the roadbed and pavement, and damage to auxiliary structures along the section from Km136+800 to Km136+900 of National Highway 28.

Given the current weather conditions and the continuing complex landslide developments, the situation poses a direct threat to the lives of road users unless urgent response measures are taken, the provincial authorities said.

As previously reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, amid worsening landslide conditions on National Highway 28, the Lam Dong Department of Construction announced a traffic ban on the affected section in Phuc Tho Lam Ha Commune, effective from 6 p.m. on October 30 until further notice.

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By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh

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