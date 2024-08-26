Vietnam attends Germany’s Leipzig cultural exchange week

Vietnamese products and food are being promoted at a cultural exchange week held in Germany’s Leipzig city from August 24-30.

Vietnam pavilion at the Germany’s Leipzig cultural exchange week. (Photo: VNA)

The week-long cultural festival is held yearly in Leipzig but this year is the first time the festival organizers have invited its twin cities and some international organizations based in the city to join.

The Vietnam Trade Office, in cooperation with the Leipzig authority and the association of Vietnamese in Leipzig, opened the Vietnam pavilion at the event to showcase Vietnam’s key export products, such as coffee, dried fruits, rice, and rice products, as well as environmentally friendly products.

At the event, Lord Mayor of Leipzig Burkhard Jung said Leipzig is a multicultural and multi-ethnic city. The festival is an opportunity to for countries to promote cultural and trade exchanges to friends around the world, not only in Germany.

He thanked representatives of countries and cities for attending the event, hoping that the countries would continue to promote cooperation, their cultural values, and typical products in the coming time.

He said the Vietnamese community in Leipzig and the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany are important bridges to connect Vietnam and Germany as well as between Leipzig and Ho Chi Minh City – one of its sister cities.

Leipzig and Ho Chi Minh City officially established a partnership on July 21, 2021. Previously, at the end of 2018, Leipzig opened a representative office in Vietnam and so far, Leipzig is the only German city with a representative office in Vietnam.

Over the years, Leipzig and Vietnam in general, as well as Ho Chi Minh City in particular, have closely coordinated and effectively implemented many cooperation projects in many diverse fields from economics, culture, health, education and training, to energy, environment, and conservation of rare animals.

