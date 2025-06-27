Vietnam and Central, Eastern European countries strengthen friendship

Yesterday afternoon in Hanoi, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted a seminar titled ''75 Years of Diplomatic Relations Between Vietnam and Central–Eastern European Countries: Strengthening Friendship – Enhancing Cooperation – Looking to the Future'.

In his remarks at the seminar, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, on behalf of the Vietnamese Government and people, expressed profound gratitude to the governments and peoples of the Central and Eastern European countries for their valuable cooperation in Vietnam’s struggle for national liberation and development.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha stated that this support was not only material but also deeply grounded in a shared spirit of unity and common goals of independence, peace, and development.

Many hospitals and schools built with aid from these countries have become enduring symbols of friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and nations such as Poland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, and Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic and Slovakia). Central and Eastern European countries have trained and nurtured generations of Vietnamese scientists, cultural figures, and leaders. Many of these individuals later became key leaders of the Party and State, or top experts in various fields, significantly contributing to the nation’s development and forming the foundation of Vietnam’s enduring relationships with these countries.

Speaking at the seminar, Deputy Foreign Minister Le Thi Thu Hang emphasized that amidst rapid global changes, it is more crucial than ever for Vietnam and Central and Eastern European countries to enhance coordination and take proactive, innovative steps to strengthen and expand comprehensive cooperation. This includes not only traditional sectors but also emerging areas, further solidifying and enriching the bridge of cooperation between Vietnam and Central and Eastern Europe in the new era.

During the seminar, numerous practical and creative proposals were presented to broaden cooperation in today’s context, including green economy, digital economy, circular economy, innovation, and fostering ties among small and medium-sized enterprises and young entrepreneurs.

By Bich Quyen - Translated by Anh Quan